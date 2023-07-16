Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.