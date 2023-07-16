WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDBF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

