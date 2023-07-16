Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $352.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

