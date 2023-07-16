Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

