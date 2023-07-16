Telsey Advisory Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

