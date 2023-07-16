Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.85.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.75 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.640296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

