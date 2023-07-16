Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Raised to Outperform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.77.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$20.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.45. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.10 and a one year high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

