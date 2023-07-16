Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Down 0.3 %

INCY opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

