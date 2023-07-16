Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) PT at $189.33

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $186.72 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $147.61 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

