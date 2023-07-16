Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $154.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

