Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) PT at $19,725.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

