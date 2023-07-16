Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $18.09

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

