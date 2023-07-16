GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $41.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.85.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.82%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

