Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $76.17

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

