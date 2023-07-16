Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 2,944.29

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,944.29 ($37.88).

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($43.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.88) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.74) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,064 ($39.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,837.22. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,190 ($28.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,174 ($40.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,225.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

