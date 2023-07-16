Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Target Price at $848.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $848.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $888.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $828.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.65. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $899.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,310 shares of company stock worth $39,962,161 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.