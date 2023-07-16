Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $57.14 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

