Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

