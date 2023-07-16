Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $33.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.07 per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.00.

REGN opened at $718.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

