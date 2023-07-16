Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$167.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.50 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.71 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.44.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6678099 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.