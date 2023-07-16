Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$12.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

TSE:OBE opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$699.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.94.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.90 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

