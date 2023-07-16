Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $132.86 Average PT from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $20,560,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $11,153,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $11,142,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.85 million. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

