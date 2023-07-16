General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $82.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Mills Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

