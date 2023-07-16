Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.34. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.49 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.5606524 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

