Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $150.44

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 20.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.08. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.