Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $141.07 Average PT from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

