Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Head-To-Head Review

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Criteo and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 1.07 $8.95 million $0.42 80.98 Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.82 -$2.38 million N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Criteo has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Criteo and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85% Beyond Commerce -50.08% N/A -40.84%

Summary

Criteo beats Beyond Commerce on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

