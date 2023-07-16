Head to Head Survey: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) vs. Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million 1.62 $13.49 million $2.98 6.12 Independent Bank $757.51 million 2.86 $263.81 million $5.94 8.25

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 23.99% 15.84% 1.08% Independent Bank 33.75% 9.54% 1.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs. The company also provides home mortgages and equity loans, home equity lines of credit, VA and FHA home loans, USDA rural development loans, and auto/personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, IRA rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, ACH, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, insurance, and merchant services, as well as ATM, debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, and consumer real estate. In addition, it provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

