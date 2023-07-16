Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Krung Thai Bank Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $14.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 135.6%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Krung Thai Bank Public and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 1146 3209 3046 13 2.26

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 315.61%. Given Krung Thai Bank Public’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krung Thai Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.0% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 34.16% 10.58% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A 0.21 Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors $2.87 billion $720.14 million 267.70

Krung Thai Bank Public’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Krung Thai Bank Public rivals beat Krung Thai Bank Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

