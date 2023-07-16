Broad Street Realty (BRST) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Broad Street Realty to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -195.64% 2.40% 0.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.27 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.49 billion $36.81 million 17.20

Analyst Ratings

Broad Street Realty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broad Street Realty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 207 970 1087 23 2.40

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 378.00%. Given Broad Street Realty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broad Street Realty peers beat Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

