Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.