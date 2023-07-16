Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.