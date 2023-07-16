Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

