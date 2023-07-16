StockNews.com Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Buy

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.