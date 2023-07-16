StockNews.com Upgrades DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.