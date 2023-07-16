AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to £126

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from £132 ($169.82) to £126 ($162.10) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.39) to £119 ($153.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £130 ($167.25) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.88 ($154.22).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

AZN opened at £103.24 ($132.82) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($122.21) and a one year high of £128.28 ($165.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4,393.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is £113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($150.53) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($301,067.80). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.