Haywood Securities Analysts Give ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) a C$3.00 Price Target

Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ATEX Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of CVE:ATX opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$185.34 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.00. ATEX Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.74.
About ATEX Resources
