Haywood Securities Analysts Give ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) a C$3.00 Price Target

Haywood Securities set a C$3.00 target price on ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATEX Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CVE:ATX opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$185.34 million, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.00. ATEX Resources has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.74.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano copper gold project is located in the Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

