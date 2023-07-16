National Bankshares Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$44.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.60.

Boralex Price Performance

BLX opened at C$35.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0659241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

