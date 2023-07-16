Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

