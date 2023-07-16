Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

