Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
