Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in June

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 1,436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,386.0 days.

Shares of ZIZTF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. ZIP has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

