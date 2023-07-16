Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 188.9% in June

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Worley Price Performance
Worley stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Worley has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.
Worley Company Profile
