Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 188.9% in June

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Worley Price Performance

Worley stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Worley has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

