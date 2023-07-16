Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in June

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 729,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

