Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 2.3 %

Yellow Cake stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 552 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

