Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Decreases By 72.9%

Jul 16th, 2023

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

XP Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $25.42 on Friday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

