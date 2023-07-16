Short Interest in XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Decreases By 72.9%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

XP Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $25.42 on Friday. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Get XP Power alerts:

About XP Power

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.