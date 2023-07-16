Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in June

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

