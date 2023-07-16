Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in June

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.