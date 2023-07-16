Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.4 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
Shares of YNGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.