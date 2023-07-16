Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.4 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance

Shares of YNGFF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

