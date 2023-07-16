Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Xxl Asa Stock Performance

Shares of XXLLY stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. Xxl Asa has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Xxl Asa in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Xxl Asa

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition. The company also provides clothes for men, women, and children for baselayers, outerwear, casual wear, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as lifestyle shoes and winter shoes; outdoor and hunting products for fishing, wilderness living, and camping, such as tents, lavvos, sleeping bags, backpacks, cooking equipment as well as climbing gear; and hunting products, including firearms and ammunition, clothes, binoculars, optics, knives, and axes.

