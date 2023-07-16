Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Declines By 93.1%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $19.31 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Increases Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 13.28%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

