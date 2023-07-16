zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

zooplus SE (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $303.00 on Friday. zooplus has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $569.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.00.

zooplus SE operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

